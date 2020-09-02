Screenshot : YouTube

Kit Harington is transitioning from the Iron Throne to the interrogation chair for the new season of Criminal, the inventive yet satisfyingly simple procedural drama from Netflix. The streaming platform has released the first trailer for the second season, which arrives this fall with four new actors playing the roles of four suspects investigated in four respective cases. Harington is joined by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, Sophie Okonedo, and Kunal Nayyar:



As with the first season, the second installment of Criminal is set entirely in interrogation rooms, following the police questioning of four different suspects for their alleged crimes. George Kay (Killing Eve) and Jim Field Smith (Endeavour) serve as showrunners on the series, which returns on September 16. The first season was released in four batches of episodes, each corresponding with the respective country in which the relevant interrogation took place—the U.K., Spain, France, and Germany—and featured David Tennant and Hayley Atwell.

Netflix has yet to release a synopsis with additional plot details for the second season, but it definitely looks like a riveting follow-up with an excellent ensemble that should help all the crime and mystery- heads out there bide the time until we get that next batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes .