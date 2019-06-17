Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

After getting picked up AMC years ago and then dumped onto YouTube Premium, the Kirsten Dunst-starring series On Becoming A God In Central Florida has found a third home, with Variety reporting that Showtime has now picked it up—making this kind of a weird step up, at least in terms of prestige. The nine-episode first season will now air on Showtime on August 25.



The series, which is billed as a “dark comedy,” is set near Orlando in 1992 and is about a “minimum-wage water park employee” (Dunst) who “lies, schemes, and cons her way up the ranks” of a “cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme.” In addition to Dunst, it will feature Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, and Ted Levine (playing the leader of the cultish pyramid scheme). Showtime’s Gary Levine also refers to it as a “stylish and subversive female empowerment story.” You can see a teaser for On Becoming A God In Central Florida below.