Beyond the occasional retweet and stray promotion here and there, Kirsten Dunst is not the most active being on social media. However, she did manage to catch that oddly reductive tweet from Reuters and, unsurprisingly, she was less than pleased. When the news broke last month that Dunst, whose career spans three decades, would finally get a star on the Walk Of Fame, Reuter reported the news in a since-deleted tweet that read, “Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend, receives a star on the Walk of Fame.” At the time, Dunst did not respond to the lackluster description, but she really didn’t have to: Fans were very quick to remind the publication that Torrance Shipman did not convince Rancho Carne High School’s cheer squad to stop plagiarizing in Bring It On just to endure such disrespect. (There’s also, of course, dozens of additional high-profile roles to choose from.)

While stopping by CBS’s The Talk to chat up her new Showtime series, On Becoming A God In Central Florida, Dunst addressed the offending tweet:

“Well you know, I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff, so I’m not really a social media girl. But I was looking for the show and everything, and it felt like, you know, I read it too and was like ‘Yeah, that’s pretty shitty.’ So I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet, and it was probably done very carelessly by a man.”

Keep in mind that the issue doesn’t lie with the idea that, to many, Dunst’s most resonant role might just be her turn as Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy. That would be totally fair. And there’s a chance that the original caption was formulated without any shady intentions whatsoever. But considering that Dunst had just received a damn star on the Walk Of Fame, the Spidey qualifier just wasn’t necessary. Either way, Dunst doesn’t appear terribly haunted by the whole mess, so we can return to our regularly scheduled excitement for her Showtime dramedy, which our own Danette Chavez earnestly praised here.

[Via Uproxx]