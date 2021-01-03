Kirk Cameron continues to Kirk Cameron

Kirk Cameron addresses the 2016 Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Kirk Cameron is now making a habit of gathering dozens of maskless people together to recklessly endanger their lives and the lives of anyone they come in contact with for days after.



Advertisement

The former Growing Pains star and current evangelical first held two maskless caroling events ahead of Christmas: “Let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest praising the Prince of Peace,” Cameron, who is not a fan of the COVID safety protocols enacted by Los Angeles officials but is a fan of alliteration, wrote on social media, protecting his otherwise unlawful gathering under the first amendment. According to local news outlets, each caroling event was attended by an estimated 75 to 100 people.

Potentially giving away COVID-19 for Christmas was apparently not enough for Cameron, who followed up his caroling events with a New Year’s Eve gathering in Malibu. “We’re hoping that we’re going to have hundreds of people here. Please come and join us by candlelight as we sing and as we pray for our country,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram page. The event was ultimately attended by dozens of his maskless followers.

Advertisement

All three of Cameron’s events were denounced by local business owners and officials, with State Senator Henry Stern posting screenshots of a stern DM he sent the actor ahead of his December 31 event. “Please don’t make us spend more time or safety resources on profiteering/PR disguised as prayer/protest,” he captioned the screenshot. To which Cameron responded: “I’m not trying to endanger people, I’m outside under the stars, giving people hope.”



Cameron’s former Growing Pains costars have also spoken out against the actor’s actions. “While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority. I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him,” Jeremy Miller—who played the younger Brother of Cameron’s Growing Pains, character, Mike—told Page Six after the caroling events. Miller’s sentiments were echoed by former costar Tracey Gold: “Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later.” Cameron’s real-life sister, Candace Cameron Bure, came to her brother’s defense on social media , chastising those posting “vile tweets” criticizing her brother. Bu t the Fuller House actress stopped short of a full endorsement of her brothers actions, making it clear she did not attend the events and was following all local safety guidelines.



Los Angeles County reported another 20,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 207 additional deaths on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet lost causes to gji@theonion.com