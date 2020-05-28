Screenshot : YouTube

In its first season, DreamWorks’ Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts excelled in its ability to straddle the line between high-stakes adventure and unabashed whimsy. The trailer for the second season—which Netflix and DreamWorks Animation released today—carries in that quickly solidifying trajectory as Kipo, Wolf, Benson, and Dave make their mighty return to Netflix. The 10-episode season begins streaming in June, and the first lengthy glimpse already promises a brainwashed army, new, mysterious wanderers, and at least one ‘80s-tinged power ballad.

When we last left the “ surface world” -tested gang, Kipo had reunited with her community of Burrow dwellers (humans that live below the earth’s surface in the former safety from dangerous mutated animals) only to leave once again to hunt down Scarlamagne. The spiteful mandrill has managed to build his human following (which includes Kipo’s father, voiced by Sterling K. B rown) and, with enough help from fellow Wonderbeasts, is poised to take over the surface world. He, however, is in for a fight, courtesy of a perpetually chipper, sometimes furry teen and her band of equally scrappy misfits (except mostly Deon Cole’s Dave, a mutated beetle who is constantly engaged in a cycle of skin-shedding body horror to be too available).



Check out the new trailer below. The second season of Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts begins streaming on Netflix June 12.