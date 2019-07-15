The King’s Man, Matthew Vaughn’s prequel to his giddy, violent Kingsman adaptations, has received its first trailer. Set during and after World War I, the film follows “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds” as they “gather to plot a war to wipe out millions.” The efforts to stop them results, it appears, in the origins of the Kingsman agency.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Gemma Arterton star alongside the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, and Djimon Hounsou, the latter of whom looks cool as hell knife-fighting without a shirt on. If you’re missing Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, rest assured that they’ll be returning for a third Kingsman movie that Vaughn wants to set in motion next year.

Watch the trailer above ahead of the film’s release on Valentine’s Day, 2020. A poster is below.

