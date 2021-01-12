Screenshot : YouTube

Admit it: there’s a small, sad part of all of us that secretly believed the COVID-19 pandemic would somehow magically disappear the moment the New Year’s Eve ball dropped in a ghost-town version of Times Square. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and here we are—two weeks into the New Year with the coronavirus raging worse than ever. But, hey, at least that means we get some more amusing at-home content from King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife, singer-songwriter and powerhouse British vocalist Toyah Wilcox.

In the latest installment of their weekly Sunday Lockdown Lunch cover series, the two lovebirds—who will have been married 35 years this May—work through a surprisingly mighty rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” Seated in the couple’s kitchen, Fripp keeps his guitar appropriately ragged and distorted, all while Wilcox manages to retain her soaring vibrato as she rides an exercise bike. They sweetly lock eyes at several points, and at the end, Fripp gives an exasperated laugh. Is he expressing joy, or a kind of punch-drunk disbelief that he and Wilcox will be performing in front of their sink—and not an adoring crowd—for at least part of 2021?

Watch the whole thing below:

