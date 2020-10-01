Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Kindred's nerve-shredding trailer will make you fear your in-laws again

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsKindredTamara LawranceFiona ShawTrailerThriller
5
Save
Illustration for article titled iKindred/is nerve-shredding trailer will make you fear your in-laws again
Screenshot: IFC Films

Here’s a nightmare scenario: The father of your soon-to-be-born child is killed in a tragic accident and, amidst your grieving, a mysterious illness confines you to the home of his offbeat and overbearing family. Such is the fate of Tamara Lawrance’s Charlotte in IFC’s Kindred, a new psychological thriller from director Joe Marcantonio.

Advertisement

Fiona Shaw and Jack Lowden round out as the cast as the late Ben’s mother and step-brother, playing characters who seem intent on Charlotte sticking around until her child is born. Charlotte, meanwhile, grows increasingly distrusting of her caregivers as she’s plagued by strange hallucinations.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

Kindred premieres in theaters and on VOD on November 6. 

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Adult Swim "retires" episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Boondocks due to "cultural sensitivities"

Please enjoy a man's endless quest to guess paint colors during the mixing process

Was Will Ferrell’s first season on SNL a bomb or a breakthrough?

John Lithgow got Meryl Streep to read his Trump poetry for Stephen Colbert