Screenshot : IFC Films

Here’s a nightmare scenario: The father of your soon-to-be-born child is killed in a tragic accident and, amidst your grieving, a mysterious illness confines you to the home of his offbeat and overbearing family. Such is the fate of Tamara Lawrance’s Charlotte in IFC’s Kindred, a new psychological thriller from director Joe Marcantonio.

Advertisement

Fiona Shaw and Jack Lowden round out as the cast as the late Ben’s mother and step- brother, playing characters who seem intent on Charlotte sticking around until her child is born. Charlotte, meanwhile, grows increasingly distrusting of her caregivers as she’s plagued by strange hallucinations.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

Kindred premieres in theaters and on VOD on November 6.