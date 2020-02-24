Kim Wexler teaches legal ethics in this Better Call Saul short

Screenshot : YouTube

“If you want to be a good lawyer, you have to be a good lawyer.”

Last night marked the return of the great Better Call Saul, a series that both is and is so much more than a Breaking Bad prequel. We won’t address the events of that episode, and this video won’t directly reveal much either (you can read Donna Bowman’s review here) , but the idea of Kim (Rhea Seehorn) te aching a lesson in ethics while Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) mutters off-screen will make sense to anyone familiar with the arc of the series and its themes.

But that’s not all it has to offer! Watch the animated segments for some fun nods to the rest of the Breaking Bad universe—and keep your eye on Mike in particular.