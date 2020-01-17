Kim’s not sure about that Saul Goodman character in this exclusive Better Call Saul teaser

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn Screenshot : AMC

“What if I have the urge to tell you something and you don’t like what you hear?” Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) says in this exclusive teaser for the fifth season of AMC’s Better Call Saul. Come on now, Jimmy. That’s not a great way to begin.

Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan’s rightly-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel returns to AMC with a two-night premiere next month (Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. and Monday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m.), and it looks like Saul Goodman is taking up more and more real estate in Jimmy McGill’s life, much to Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) chagrin. Yesterday at the Television Critics Association press tour, Odenkirk spoke about the rise of Saul:

H e’s making a choice you can see to commit to this persona in season five. And I think that as he plays out the season, he’s maybe asking the question, “How serious do I wanna be about this? How completely do I want it to take over my life?” And I guess the answer isn’t all in his hands, but he just heads down that road faster and faster and faster... The stakes go up, things get really out of control, and I think he responds by digging in deeper.

AMC announced yesterday that it had renewed Saul for a sixth and final season ahead of the season five premiere, so the end is in sight for all three versions of this character: Jimmy, the good lawyer; Saul, the slick operator; and Gene, the Cinnabon manager. We’re rooting for them all, but that teaser sure doesn’t make things look at that good for the first guy.