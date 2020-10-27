Kim Kardashian retreats to private island, swims with whales to feel "normal" again

As a wise, incredibly rich woman in a bathtub once said, COVID-19 is the “great equalizer,” a global catastrophe that proves, rich or poor, we’re all just an elbow bump away from catching a disease that’s killed more than 225,000 Americans. Whether you live in a studio apartment or a 1.13-acre compound, lockdown sorta feels like prison, doesn’t it? For the first time maybe ever, the obscenely rich and the dirt poor are in it together. Can you even imagine?
Even someone as rich as Kim Kardashian, bootstraps entrepreneur and potential First Lady, has seen her world shaken by the Bad Germ. That’s why, for her 40th birthday, she wanted to, if only for a moment, remember what it was like to feel “normal.” She’s been humbled, after all; these times have reminded her of the things that “truly matter.” You know, family and safety and traveling to private islands to swim with whales and be served by people in masks.
Kim writes that, for most people, this kind of trip is “so far out of reach right now,” an acknowledgment of people’s current inability to travel to their own private islands due to the pandemic’s economic impact. “[I]n moments like these,” she continues, “I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”
Fans, hungry for this kind of uplifting content in the middle of a pandemic, were so taken by Kim’s post that they began paying homage to it with tweets of their own.
Even Netflix got in on the fun!
Desperate Housewives star Dany Delany, too.
Kim adds that COVID’s taught all of us, not just the billionaires with access to private islands and masked waiters, to truly appreciate the “simple luxury” of travel. Thank you, Kim. Thank you for the post.
Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com