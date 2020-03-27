Photo : Aimee Spinks ( BBC America )

In a rare bit of fortune these days, one fandom will actually get the goods a little early next month: Per Deadline, AMC Networks have decided to move Killing Eve’s third season premiere up by two whole weeks. Originally slated to premiere on April 26, audiences will be reunited with wayward assassin Villanelle’s (Emmy winner Jody Comer) fatal brand of infatuation on Sunday, April 12. In a world currently fecund with rain checks and cancellations, getting something sooner than expected is a decent change of pace.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, Sarah Barnett. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

The eight-episode season of the popular thriller will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC. Last season ended with the odd couple striking out on their own, with Villanelle freed of Konstantin and Eve (Golden Globe winner Oh)—who gained a brand new body count of her very own after killing Twelve member Raymond—having divested herself from Carolyn (Fiona Shaw). Here’s what our season two reviewer, Lisa Weidenfeld, thinks fans might be in for come April:

The already announced Season 3 of Killing Eve will probably look very different than what we’ve seen so far, since both main characters have separated from their handlers, and there isn’t really a clear goal in place for either of them. Having both tried to kill each other once already, will this be the season where one of them finally succeeds?

Take a look at the first trailer below: