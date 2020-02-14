In a stirring reminder that the greeting card companies didn’t invent Valentine’s Day just for couples who aren’t constantly trying to hunt down or murder each other, AMC and BBC America released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Killing Eve today. Diaphanous and gauzy—the way only the best of sexually charged cat-and-mouse games can be—it’s light on plot, high on reminders of what Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer look like. For the record, they look like this:

Photo : AMC/BBC America

Photo : AMC/BBC America

Alongside all this audio-visual romantic ephemera, the networks also released something slightly more substantial: The release date for the show’s third season, April 26 at 10 p.m. Besides confirming that Eve did, in fact, survive the show’s second season finale (as though that were ever really in doubt), the new season will be showrun by Suzanne Heathcote, the latest writer to take up the series’ rotating roster of leaders. So far, there’s not much of a clue about where the series will take itself next—although the publicity photos released today did show Villanelle dressed as a clown, so hey, that’s fun.