Kids' Choice Awards choose to damn near drown poor Kenan in slime

Pictured: Kenan Thompson, Slime Photo : Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Tonight marked the occasion of Nickelodeon’s Kid s’ Choice Awards, the annual ceremony that serves to remind us all that Justin Bieber still commands large swathes of the hearts and minds of the nation’s youth, even as he crests the hill toward an ignominious and unflatteringly facial-haired 30. The actual awards portion of tonight’s competition wasn’t exactly filled with surprises—turns out, yep, kids still like Among Us, BTS, and Millie Bobby Brown—but the organizers at Nickelodeon were, at least, willing to give us one image bursting straight from our ooziest nightmares: The sight of poor Kenan Thompson being damn near drowned with the network’s signature great slime.

Kenan is, of course, an established part of the Nickelodeon royalty, having gotten his start as a kid on the network’s sketch comedy series All That. (Please consider this your regular reminder that, of his 42 years on this planet, Thompson has spent an insane 57 percent of them in the cast of a regularly filming TV show. ) So presumably he’s pretty used to the whole slime thing, especially when he agrees to host an attempt at breaking the “record” for the “most simultaneous online slimings” (finally!) for Guinness. Still, though: This is a lot of slime. It’s an enormous amount of slime. It is too much slime, on a single man.

It’s not just us, either: Please enjoy this clip of his former co-star Leslie Jones (one of TV’s all-time great commentators) reacting to the sight of her old friend coming within an inch of aspirating green goo into his lungs.

Ah, what a life.

You can see the full list of winners at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards below.

2021 Kids’ Choice Awards Winners:

Favorite Kids TV Show: Alexa & Katie

Favorite Family TV Show: Stranger Things

Favorite Reality Show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite Animated Series: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female TV Star: Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite Male TV Star: Jace Norman

Favorite Movie: Wonder Woman 1984

Favorite Movie Actress: Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Animated Movie: Soul

Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie: Anna Kendrick

Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Bieber

Favorite Music Group: BTS

Favorite Music Collaboration: “Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favorite Song: “Dynamite,” BTS

Favorite Global Music Star: BTS

Favorite Female Social Star: Charli D’Amelio

Favorite Male Social Star: James Charles

Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James

Favorite Video Game: Among Us

Favorite Baby (?): Baby Shark