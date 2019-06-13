Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

What’s this? A week between Bill & Ted news instead of months or years? We’ve barely had any time to process that Bill and Ted will have daughters named Billie Logan and Thea Preston in the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music, and now we know that they’ll also have another new friend in the form of Kid Cudi (of Comedy Bang! Bang! and Need For Speed fame, plus a very successful musical career). That comes from Deadline, which only says that Cudi’s specific role is being “kept under wraps,” but part of that secrecy could have something to do with the fact that we don’t know very many details about the movie as it is.

Deadline says it’s about Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles from the old movies and going on a “new adventure” with “a visitor from the future” who tells them they’ll have to write a new song that can save the universe, but we don’t know what that really means or what wacky historical figures will join Bill and Ted on this bogus journey.

Along with Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted Face The Music will star Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine (as the aforementioned daughters), and it’s set to come out on August 21, 2020.