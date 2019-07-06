Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger (Getty Images)

Variety reports today that actor Kevin Spacey—the subject of numerous allegations of sexual assault that helped kick off the #MeToo movement back in 2017—has now been interviewed by the U.K.’s Scotland Yard in association with accusations made about his time in the country, generally centered around his time serving as artistic director for many years at London’s Old Vic theater. The news of the police interviews comes shortly after one of Spacey’s accusers, who was suing the actor over an incident in which he allegedly groped him while the 18-year-old was working as a busboy in a Nantucket bar, first launched, and then dropped, a civil suit against him.

Spacey—who is still expected to go on trial later this year in the U.S. on charges of indecent assault—was reportedly interviewed by the London Metropolitan Police back in May, Variety reported today. He is currently being investigated in the U.K. on six different accusations of assault stretching between dates in 1996 and 2013. The interview reportedly took place in the States, and, per a statement from Scotland Yard, was voluntary. “Inquiries are ongoing.”