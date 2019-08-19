You may be part of the strange camp that has found authentic joy in doing things outdoors, but some of us require a little incentive. For instance, we think trudging up a mountain would be way more tolerable with Lisa Kudrow at our side, dishing about her Phoebe Buffay days. Comedian Kevin Nealon has found a surefire way to make hiking more interesting: Grab a selfie, invite a handful of big-name celebrities and have them spill their business while admiring the scenery. Now in its third season, Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking With Kevin is back with more than few new friends. Kudrow, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Tiffany Haddish, Sean Hayes, Connie Britton, and Rita Wilson are just a few of the A-listers who have laced up their boots to head outdoors alongside the SNL legend. Previous guests have included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aubrey Plaza, Allison Janney, Jeff Goldblum, and many more.

“What started out three years ago as a random post on my Instagram has now morphed into a weekly web series phenomenon on YouTube,” Nealon told The A.V. Club. “Season 3 promises to be just as tantalizing and revealing, if not more, with plenty of surprise guests as well as interesting hiking locations. What better way to get to know celebs I’ve always wanted to meet, then by disappearing into the wilderness with them?”

The first episode drop on YouTube September 5.