Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Kevin James idles in the trailer for Netflix's NASCAR-produced The Crew

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Save
Illustration for article titled Kevin James idles in the trailer for Netflixs NASCAR-produced iThe Crew/i
Photo: Netflix

From the gang that gave you The Ranch and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 comes The Crew, a NASCAR-produced Netflix comedy about Kevin James’ macho racing crew having to deal with (yuck!) a female boss.

Jillian Mueller stars as the daughter of a fat cat race car driver who is anointed to take the reins of the fledgling Bobby Spencer Racing team, while James leads the charge to, per a synopsis, “protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.” No LaCroix in the fridges for these guys. Just beer.

Watch the trailer below:

Paris Berelc, Bruce McGill, Freddie Stroma, and Sarah Stiles round out the cast of the comedy, which arrives on Netflix on February 15.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter