Photo : Netflix

From the gang that gave you The Ranch and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 comes The Crew, a NASCAR-produced Netflix comedy about Kevin James’ macho racing crew having to deal with (yuck!) a female boss.

Jillian Mueller stars as the daughter of a fat cat race car driver who is anointed to take the reins of the fledgling Bobby Spencer Racing team, while James leads the charge to, per a synopsis, “protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.” No LaCroix in the fridges for these guys. Just beer.

Watch the trailer below:

Paris Berelc, Bruce McGill, Freddie Stroma, and Sarah Stiles round out the cast of the comedy, which arrives on Netflix on February 15.