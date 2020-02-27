Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images for HFA )

In what’s either a testament to the benefits of being owned by a massive corporation or the crushing dominance that a massive corporation can impose (or maybe both), this Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons is going to feature guest appearances from a bunch of people involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Disney owns Marvel and now also Fox, in case you don’t follow pop culture news but are still at this website for some reason). This comes from Variety, which says the episode— “ Bart The Bad Guy”—will be about everyone’s favorite little scamp somehow seeing the latest installment of the Vindicator superhero movie series early and then terrorizing everyone with his knowledge of spoilers.

Here’s where the corporate-backed fun comes in: The villain in the movie is a Thanos-style tyrant called Chinos, and he’s voiced by Marvel Studios boss (and MCU mastermind) Kevin Feige. Also, when Bart’s spoiler-powered rampage gets out of hand, a pair of movie studio execs step in to stop him, and they’re voiced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Also Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the Marvel movies, will play one of the superhero characters (as well Taran Killam, her husband, but he’s not in the Marvel movies). You can see a clip of Chinos in action below.

Earlier this year, to celebrate The Simpsons on Disney+, Disney released a supercut of (some) of the times the company and its properties had been referenced in the show, leaving out some of the more… critical clips—like the ghost Mufasa referencing Kimba The White Lion and pretty much all of the comparisons between Roger Meyers Sr. and Walt Disney. But whatever, Disney needs to pay all of those Bobs somehow, and if squeezing some money out of The Simpsons is the way it wants to do that, then good for them.