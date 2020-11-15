Kevin Dillon Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Just in time for Hulu’s Animaniacs revival, Variety is reporting that Kevin Dillon has signed on to play one of the Warner brothers in Dennis Quaid’s Ronald Reagan biopic—a film that we are now realizing will involve the actual Warner brothers and not Yakko, Wakko, or their Warner sister Dot, even though a live-action Animaniacs starring Kevin Dillon, horrible as that would be, sounds much more appealing than a Ronald Reagan biopic. We get it, he was a Republican and a movie star and he called his wife “mommy.” So cool.

Specifically, Dillon will be playing Jack Warner in director Sean McNamara’s Reagan, who was sort of the Yakko-esque leader of the group (but in a conniving way instead of a fun way). He also named names to the House Un-American Activities Committee, which is definitely not Yakko-esque. So maybe this is nothing like the Animaniacs? Either way, Quaid is starring in Reagan as the man himself, with Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari playing Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, and Jon Voight—taking time away from crossing his fingers that he’ll get to be a general in Trump’s army when the second Civil War hits—will be playing a KGB agent keeping tabs on Reagan. This movie sounds like a blast, huh?



Production on Reagan just resumed after a two-week suspension at the end of October after “a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members.” Too bad Trump’s COVID PSA scheme with Quaid didn’t work out, or else this all could’ve been avoided.