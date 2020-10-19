Kevin Costner Photo : Samuel de Roman/Getty Images for Netflix

Zack Snyder’s DC superhero movies featured a vast array of inexplicable decisions, like the amount of people Batman straight-up murders in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, hinging a major plot point on the fact that Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent’s mothers have the same name in that same movie, and the many premature teases for future spin-offs that are… also in that same movie, but few have as much inexplicability as Kevin Costner’s Pa Kent waving Clark off and allowing himself to be killed by a tornado. There’s a way for that to work, certainly, with him allowing himself to die because he’s overly concerned about Clark revealing his powers to the world, but Costner literally stands there with a tornado at his back and holds up his hand to Clark with the urgency of someone saying “No, you stay there in the cereal aisle, I’ll come over to you and look at cereal.”

It was very silly, but now it sounds like there’s a chance for Costner’s character to come back in the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League that HBO Max is throwing money at. Speaking with Cinema Blend on this topic, Costner offered this vague non-answer (that is probably an answer): “I don’t know. You don’t want to be kissin’ and tellin’ in life. You’re pokin’ me a little bit. I’m not… I can’t tell you.”

The fact that he’s suggesting that there’s something he can’t say kind of implies that there is something for him to say, and since Pa Kent died in Man Of Steel, it’s not like it would be a big secret if he’s not in the Snyder Cut. The logical assumption, then, is that Costner will be in the Snyder Cut in some fashion, whether it’s a dream or a Fortress Of Solitude projection of some sort. Or maybe Snyder’s getting really wild with this and adding a time travel plot where the Flash uses the Cosmic Treadmill to go back and save Pa Kent from a pointless, poorly written death. The movie is already made and Snyder is just doing some very pricey reshoots, but he just needs to CG Ezra Miller into that tornado scene and add in some audio of him saying “I went back in time to save Superman’s dad.” That can’t be too hard, and it wouldn’t be any worse than what’s already there.