In Jimmy Fallon’s “First Drafts Of Rock” series on The Tonight Show, he goes back and re-interprets rock classic songs by various artists, usually with Kevin Bacon. The movie star/member of the band The Bacon Brothers is game for breaking down songs from a variety of genres, from The Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun” to The Kinks’ “Lola.”

In the latest iteration, Fallon and Bacon take on the Clash classic “Should I Stay Or Should I Go,” adding lyrics like “I got no problem either way / Would you prefer for me to stay” and “If you want to have me stay / Then I will not go away / But if you just want me to go / Then just say, ‘Hey you should go.’” The pair end up wanting to ask the ’80s-era-appropriate Rubik’s Cube what they should do, but “a Rubik’s Cube can’t answer questions.”

Now that they’re pointing it out, that song is hella repetitive, as well as maddeningly simplistic. That doesn’t make the Fallon/Bacon version of it any less enjoyable, especially with some impressive guitar work from both of them. But c’mon: It’s Bacon’s Mick Jones haircut and cockney accent that really sells the song.