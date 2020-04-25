Photo : Mike Lawrie ( Getty Images )

Is Kermit The Frog a one-hit wonder? Sure, everyone’s favorite ambulatory am phibian has had dozens of songs to his name over the decades —albeit, most of them covers. But despite the existence of albums like Kermit Unpigged and Muppet Beach Party (and even his other semi-signature tune, “Bein’ Green,”) there’s no song more firmly attached to Jim Henson’s most iconic creation than “Rainbow Connection,” Paul Williams’ ode to lovers, dreamers, and etc.

Still, though: If there was ever a time for a beloved musician to trot out his biggest hit in order to soothe the content-starved masses, now would be it. Hence our delight at seeing Kermit’s official Twitter account put out the above video today, featuring him, his banjo, and some thoughts about the sweet sound that calls the young sailors. Voiced, as usual, by Matt Vogel, who’s been playing the character since 2017—including busting out live versions of “Rainbow Connection” at some of The Muppets’ big live shows—it’s still as sweet as ever. (Even if we’re not entirely convinced Kermit’s playing that banjo tune himself.)

As always, though, please do yourselves a favor and keep your eyes the hell off the Twitter replies to the Disney-posted vid. People are having a weird time right now, and you really don’t need to see them express those unhappy feelings in the form of yelling at a felt frog for not having read their fan-fiction just yet.