Sure, Apple TV+ has Fraggle Rock and HBO Max has Elmo, but Disney+ isn’t quaking in its boots, not with the Muppets to help them weather this puppet renaissance. Next month, the streamer will launch Muppets Now, an “unscripted” series that finds the gang mingling with a host of different celebrities. It’s the first use of Jim Henson’s characters since ABC axed its 2016 mockumentary series, The Muppets.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the six-episode show follows Scooter as he readies the gang for each chaotic episode. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Bunsen, Beaker, and even Pepé the King Prawn are on hand in the below clip, which also teases celebrity appearances from Seth Rogen, RuPaul, Aubrey Plaza, and many more.



Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and ch aotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

Check it out below, and say hi to a fuzzy lawyer we can only assume is the white-collar brother of Emmet Otter.

Muppets Now will begin streaming July 31 on Disney+.