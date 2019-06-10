HBO’s Succession is the best show you’re probably not watching. That will change hopefully, as Jesse Armstrong’s complex, timely satire is riding a wave of critical buzz as it coasts towards its second season. A teaser was released last month and now a new trailer has arrived to remind us of why we so love to hate the Roy dynasty.



Jeremy Strong’s Kendall remains the focus here, as his siblings have grown wary of the new bond between he and his father, Logan (Brian Cox), that’s arisen following the high-stakes tragedy of the season one finale. Kendall, meanwhile, remains dead behind the eyes, and watching him look over the edge of a skyscraper brings with it a portent of doom.

Succession returns in August.