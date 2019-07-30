Photo: Arthur Mola (Getty Images)

Kelly McGillis’ Charlie Blackwood pushed Maverick’s heartbeat into the danger zone in Top Gun, but don’t expect the 62-year old actress to parachute her way into the film’s sequel. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that a cameo isn’t in the cards, not that she expected to be asked anyway.

“I’m old and I’m fat and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about,” McGillis said, no doubt wondering like the rest of us how 57-year old Tom Cruise still looks 26. “I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff.” That’s a good attitude, especially since eternal youth apparently means selling your soul to Xenu.

Though plot details aren’t confirmed, it looks like new cast member Jennifer Connelly will be the one wooing Cruise’s hotshot pilot this time around. Of course, who knows how big a role Maverick will even be in the story—the cast is mostly filled with young bucks like Lewis Pullman and Miles Teller, the latter of whom is playing the son of Anthony Edwards’ dearly departed Goose.

McGillis said she’d consider appearing at promotional events for the new film, but doesn’t sound all that interested. “[I]f and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I’m doing, what’s going on.” When asked if she planned on seeing the film, she said her own need for speed is taking her in other directions. “I’m not racing to the theater, and I’m not racing away from the theater to see it,” she said. “It’s just not on my little list of things that I would like to get done.”

Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters next year. Check out the trailer here.