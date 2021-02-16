Keke Palmer Photo : Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29's 29Rooms

Say what you will about Us’ turn toward full-on Twilight Zone at the end, but Jordan Peele is still maintaining an undeniably good batting average for his directorial features. Now, we still don’t know what his next one will be about, but it seems like we know at least one person who will be in it: According to Collider’s sources, Keke Palmer will play “the film’s female lead” and may even be the villain.

Collider says Palmer has officially joined the cast, but other casting rumors going around—specifically involving Daniel Kaluuya (star of Peele’s Get Out) and Jesse Plemons (star of everything else)—are less certain. As for Palmer, she popped up relatively recently in Hustlers and does voices in Disney+’s Proud Family revival and Netflix’s Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources. Also, Collider points out that she made an appearance on Key & Peele in 2013 and tweeted back in September that she had gotten a chance to speak with Peele and declare that he’s “so cool.” Specifics would be nice, whether they’re about how cool he is or what the heck this movie is about, but whatever. It’s fine. (Though, for the record, never telling anyone what his movies are about ahead of time has resulted in diminishing returns for Christopher Nolan. Peele should keep that in mind.)