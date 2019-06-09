Sorry George R.R. Martin, but an even hotter celebrity is getting into video games. At its E3 press conference today, Microsoft spent some time showing off perennial E3 favorite Cyberpunk 2077, and while the footage was fine (if you’re into hidden arm-blades, violence, and gritty sci-fi futures), the clip took an unexpectedly exciting turn with the reveal of none other than an in-game appearance from Keanu Reeves—who has more experience with violence and gritty sci-fi futures than pretty much anyone, though we’ve never seen him with a hidden arm-blade. And then it got better.

The clip ended, the camera cut back to Microsoft’s stage, and a big door opened to reveal: the real Keanu Reeves, who was there to reveal Cyberpunk 2077's release date. Reeves was obviously very happy to be there, giggling excitedly as the crowd cheered and he tried to offer some coherent words about how thrilled he was to be involved with Cyberpunk 2077 (which is coming from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher games).



Cyberpunk 2077 is coming on April 16, 2020 to Xbox and PC (and possibly some other video game console, but they’re the ones who chose to sit out of E3 this year).

