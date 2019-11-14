Keanu Reeves is a sage named Sage in the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Next year, the third feature-length film spawned by the twisted and delightful SpongeBob universe arrives, and, who knew, it’s got a Keanu Reeves.

Reeves appears as a sage named Sage in the film, speaking to SpongeBob and Patrick from inside a glowing tumbleweed, no doubt helping them in their quest to find our hero’s kidnapped pet snail, Gary. They’ll need to venture to the Lost City of Atlantic City to find him, but can they power through its glittering temptations?

Joining Reeves and the cartoon’s core cast is Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, and Reggie Watts, all of whom will lend cameos. Also notable is the film’s CGI makeover, making it the first SpongeBob film to adopt the aesthetic. An upcoming prequel series will also manifest as such.

Sponge On The Run sprints into theaters in May of 2020.