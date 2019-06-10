Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves is everywhere. With so many current and upcoming releases—John Wick, Toy Story 4, his amazing Always Be My Maybe cameo, his upcoming role in Cyberpunk 2077—and heartwarming tales of him just being a good dude, he’s evolved into everyone’s favorite meme. There’s been so many that Reeves fans desperate for more Keantent have resorted to just punning his name until words no longer have meaning.



A fun pun never hurt no one, and one involving Keanu Reeves is priceless. Poltergeist Keanu Peeves, car sick Keanu Heaves, and livid Keanu Seethes all came out to play and honestly, it’s what the internet needs right now. Alexa, play “I Punched Keanu Reeves,” please. Even Chris “Captain America” Evans has gotten on the Keanu Love Train, tweeting out a Toy Story 4 video of Reeves voicing new character Duke Caboom for the movie. Evans quoted it with, “If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters.” Honestly, same. And if Keanu Reeves can win over America’s Ass with his personality, he truly is the people’s favorite Canadian to root for.