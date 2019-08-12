Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As reported by Consequence Of Sound, model Josh Kloss has accused Katy Perry of pulling down his pants at a party and exposing him in front of her friends. Kloss co-starred with Perry in the video for her 2010 hit “Teenage Dream,” and he posted the accusation on Instagram as a response to the song celebrating its ninth anniversary this month (after initially planning to record himself playing it on ukulele), saying, “our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse, but females with power are just as disgusting” and referring to the shoot as “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs” he’s ever had. He also claimed that Perry’s representatives had barred him from “discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly,” but added: “Fuck this, I’m not helping her BS image another second.”



In his series of posts, Kloss talks about how he was told to “minimize” himself and “stay PC to protect [Perry’s] ‘image’,” but he got tired of having to censor himself to protect her after getting “treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people.”

