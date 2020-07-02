Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Katy Keene canceled by cruel, cruel world

plumberduck
William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVKaty KeeneRiverdaleThe CWLucy Hale
Illustration for article titled iKaty Keene/i canceled by cruel, cruel world
Photo: David Giesbrecht/The CW

Was Katy Keene too sweet for this sinful Earth? That’s the question we’re asking ourselves tonight, as The CW announces that the Riverdale spin-off—which offered up twice the can-do, you-can-make-it spirit, and way less of the elaborate murders, of the Archie-verse’s signature show—is being canceled.

In fact, it’s looking like Katy Keene will be the only cancellation on The CW’s schedule this year—not counting shows that were already headed for scheduled exits—a development that probably has more to do with what a pain in the ass it would be to get new shows off the ground right now than any overwhelming confidence in its (non-Katy Keene) production slate. Most of the network’s shows (including parent series Riverdale) will be getting a delayed return starting early next year, while the network fills its roster with imports and other already-filmed stuff during the intervening, production-shut-down months.

None of which is a concern anymore for Katy Keene, as the Lucy Hale-played would-be fashion designer is now forced to depart the stage of history, alongside Riverdale refugee Josie (Ashleigh Murray), pal Jorgi (Jonny Beauchamp, in what should have been a star-making performance), and the rest of the show’s delightful cast of plucky New York up-and-comers. Series co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa eulogized the single-season series on Instagram earlier today, sharing his appreciation for its cast and crew:

