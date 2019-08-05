Screenshot: Katy Keene (YouTube)

New York City has a way of shattering the stars in the eyes of the young’uns who head to the city seeking fame and fortune. Such is not the case for Katy Keene and her optimistic pals, however, as they will not be swayed from either their dreams or the shockingly chiseled men in their lives in first trailer for The CW’s upcoming Riverdale spin-off.

Lucy Hale stars as the titular Keen, whose pursuit of fashion stardom is tested by a jealous competitor calling her a “gutter girl.” Ashleigh Murray’s Josie, meanwhile, immediately links up with a music producer played by a guy named Lucien Laviscount. Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan round out the cast as a budding Broadway performer and an “It Girl,” respectively. Drama abounds, but something tells us these crazy kids are going to be just fine.

A premiere date is forthcoming, but the trailer promises it will arrive “soon.”