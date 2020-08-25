Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan dig up more than fossils in the Ammonite trailer

Screenshot : Neon

Here’s one cure for depression: Move to the idyllic English coast and dig up sea monster fossils with Kate Winslet. It works, apparently, for Saoirse Ronan, who stars alongside Winslet in Ammonite, a period romance from filmmaker Francis Lee (God’s Own Country) . Today, Neon dropped a trailer for the buzzy feature, an official selection of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Set in England in the 1840s, the plot brings the pair together on a grey, blustery beach riddled with the kinds of fossils Winslet’s Mary Anning can shill to tourists. Their mutual melancholy is extinguished by their budding love, but the customs of the time—not to mention Ronan’s pesky husband—will undoubtedly wash up on their shore.

Watch the gauzy trailer below.

Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw round out the cast of the film, which is slated to premiere on November 13.