Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway Photo : CBS Photo Archive/Delivered by Online USA ( Getty Images )

Oh, you thought Picard on CBS All Access Paramount+ had a monopoly on old Star Trek actors returning to Starfleet for new adventures? Well, Patrick Stewart can take a seat, because Deadline is reporting that Kate Mulgrew is joining a new Nickelodeon series called Star Trek: Prodigy where she’ll reprise her Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Kathryn Janeway. The new show will be CG-animated, so Mulgrew won’t be putting a uniform back on (at least not on camera, maybe it’ll help her embody the voice?), but she did say in a statement that she has already “invested every scintilla of [her] being” in Captain Janeway, and so she can’t wait to “endow her with nuance” like she never could before.

Prodigy is about a group of “lawless teens” who find an abandoned Starfleet ship and use it to go on adventures, and it sounds like the misogynistic standards of society in general are going to be a surprisingly big factor in the series. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman notes that Janeway was “held to a different standard than her predecessors” and was forced to “embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters,” and she’ll be used as a source of inspiration for a new generation of viewers and space-people in this series. (Though we don’t know exactly how groundbreaking Starfleet member Captain Janeway will cross paths with some kids who steal a spaceship.)