Screenshot : Disney+

We’ve been largely Marvel-less since Avengers: Endgame, and despite the bonkers number of MCU characters in that film, we’ve been Darcy-less for even longer. Both factors have only increased the enjoyment of WandaVision, the first of Marvel’s many new Disney+ original series, and its wackiest project yet. On the fourth and most recent episode of the sitcom- and reality-bending series, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis—who first appeared in the original Thor, released a whole-ass decade ago—made her return, reprising her role for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. Darcy is now a full-fledged doctor of astrophysics, brought in alongside S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and some other science experts to figure out what the hell is going on in the small town of Westfield— where Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has apparently warped reality into a series of classic TV sitcom send-ups in which Vision (Paul Bettany) is still alive.



Dennings’ return to the MCU is a pleasant surprise that has some fans wondering if Darcy might also return to Thor’s corner of the universe in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. Speaking with IGN, Dennings seemed doubtful, noting that the sequel from Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is currently in production and... she’s not there. “ Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they’re shooting it right now so probably not,” Dennings said. With Darcy’s unexpected return in WandaVision, it seems possible she could pop up elsewhere in the MCU, and Dennings is down, adding, “ anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer’s always yes.”