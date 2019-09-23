Kat Dennings, no longer impoverished after years spent as one of CBS’ 2 Broke Girls, returns to the small screen this November with Dollface, a Hulu comedy produced by the estimable likes of Margot Robbie. As the above trailer shows, the series follows Dennings’ Jules as she reckons with having abandoned all of her female friends in favor of her now-ex-boyfriend.

In a surreal twist, the series rounds out its supporting cast of Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky with an anthropomorphic cat woman who serves as a spiritual guide of sorts, as well as a harbinger of the isolated, cat-centric future that could await her. Matt Spicer, who helmed 2017's solid Ingrid Goes West, directs the first episode.

Dollface hits Hulu on November 15.