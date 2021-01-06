Karlie Kloss has had it with her in-laws

Karlie Kloss walks the runway during the Off-White show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in February 2020 (Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images); Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives in February 2020 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As the entire nation grapples with the fact that the United States Capitol was stormed by a radical extremist mob stoked on by Donald Trump today, Karlie Kloss’ issues with the attempted coup are a little more personal than most others. As wife of Joshua Kushner, the Project Runway host is sister-in-law to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” Kloss tweeted Wednesday evening. In response, some followers have asked, her various forms, to “tell that to your in-laws.” One of them got a response from Kloss: “I’ve tried.”

We have to admit, thinking of Kloss having to sit across some of the Trumps at family events makes us not feel as bad about our awkward interactions with that one MAGA uncle or “Women for Trump” aunt.

Ivanka Trump actually did attempt to call for peace today, but it did not go without controversy: The eldest Trump daughter first tweeted, “American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop” but the tweet was taken down after it was pointed out Ivanka was calling the extremists “patriots.” She later clarified, “No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

This is in contrast to statements made by Donald Trump, first a video telling the extremists “we love you, you’re very special” and then a tweet claiming “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

Both those tweets were removed by Twitter, then the site decided to suspend his account for at least 12 hours. “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the Twitter Safety account later explained.

Just another day in the “Greatest Country In The World.”

