Superheroes aren’t so super after all—at least not in the world of The Boys, the latest comic book adaptation from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. As with Preacher, the duo’s upcoming series looks to put the graphic in graphic novel with a bloody, darkly comedic, and wholly irreverent take on the superhero genre. With an ensemble anchored by Karl Urban, The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are narcissistic shit-heads (how’s that for “grounded”) whose good deeds often result in grotesque human casualties—as evidenced by an early scene in which Hughie Campbell’s (Jack Quaid) sister is killed, leaving only some rather gory remains.

During a panel for The Boys at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon announced that it had already renewed the series for a second season, enlisting You’re The Worst star Aya Cash for a recurring role. That’s a confident move, and one that speaks pretty highly to the series overall. The Boys also stars Chace Crawford, Haley Joel Osment (seen receiving a mighty slow-mo punch to the face in the trailer above), Simon Pegg, Elisabeth Shue, Dominique McElligott, Nathan Mitchell, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Jennifer Esposito, and Karen Fukuhara. The series premieres July 26 on Amazon Prime.