Karen Gillan confirms Nebula will be back in Thor: Love And Thunder

Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Karen Gilla n’s Nebula has become one of the breakout stars of the latter days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her tumultuous relationship with her adopted family forming one of the core arcs of Avengers: Infinity War, and especially 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Now she’ll get another chance to learn the true, non-getting-parts-of-you-cut-off-because-Daddy’s-disappointed meaning of family, with Screen Crush confirming that Gilla n will appear in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder.

Said confirmation is just the latest bit of data that—in addition to reuniting the God Of Thunder with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (missing, presumed narratively superfluous)—Taika Waititi’s follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok will also serve as a sort of stealth Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel. (At least in part: It’s worth remembering that when last we saw Chris Hemsworth’s hammer/axe -wielding god, he was heading off into space with Peter Quill et. al.)

Rumors of Gilla n’s appearance in the film were reportedly sparked by a recent Instagram Story that saw her touch down in Sydney, Australia, where much of the rest of the film’s cast has been quarantining in preparation for filming. She then confirmed it after people noticed that she’s once again cut her hair short, the better to get it underneath the bald cap that allows her to play everybody’s favorite traumatized robotic bad dad daughter.

Thor: Love And Thunder is currently scheduled for a February 11, 2022 release date.