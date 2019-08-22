Photo: Dave Kotinsky (Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International)

Despite the fact that he’s a big bag of shit who helped support and promote the Trump administration and its many nightmarish misdeeds, Sean Spicer is set to compete on this season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. It’s not a particularly big deal in the grand scheme of things, since Trump’s current cronies are still putting children in cages and the government is still happily turning a blind eye to mass shootings, but on the other hand, fuck this guy. He sucks. DWTS host Tom Bergeron has already denounced the decision to have him on, arguing that putting any political figure in the cast just works to further divide this country and its many fans of celebrity dancers (even though this seems to be a new stance for him, since there have been several political figures in the cast before), but not everyone on Dancing With The Stars is opposed to watching Spicer do some moves

Case in point, Spicer’s fellow cast member Karamo Brown (from Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot) is not only happy that Spicer’s going to be there, but he believes that Spicer is actually “a good guy” and a “really sweet guy.” Yeah, in retrospect it was pretty sweet when Spicer suggested that Hitler wasn’t so bad because he “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” having evidently forgotten about that whole Holocaust thing. Don’t tell that to Karamo Brown, though, because they had one conversation together and he will not stand for anyone disrespecting his new friend:



Advertisement

He also seems to be living in the same pre-2016 fantasy world that a lot of famous people share, where we can solve all of the world’s problems by sitting down and talking to each other about our differences, as opposed to the reality that the rest of us live in where the president is putting children in cages, an American Nazi killed a woman with his car, and we are all evidently given no choice but to accept mass shootings as a necessary byproduct of our freedom as Americans. The world is shitty, and it’s shitty because of people like Sean Spicer and the people he worked to defend in front of the press. Calling him a great guy and saying he’s really sweet (or, say, bringing him out at the Emmys) does nothing but further sterilize him and the crimes of the Trump administration—in addition making the world just a bit shittier than it was before, of course.