Kanye West and Chance The Rapper pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Sunday Service performance

As reported by Billboard, Kanye West took some time out of deifying himself at his most recent Sunday Service event to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died (along with seven other people) in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday. Bryant was honored throughout the Grammys last night, which were held at the Staple Center (home of the Lakers, where Bryant spent his whole career), and it sounds like West rolled the honors right on through this late-night Sunday Service. Kirk Franklin was reportedly there, offering what Billboard says was a “moving spoken word,” and Chance The Rapper showed up to do his “Ultralight Beam” verse.

The big moment, though, was apparently West’s nod to Bryant, which he performed as a freestyle verse that was captured by a number of attendees and shared on social media. They’re worth watching, if you don’t mind extremely harsh lighting, crowds of people gathered around Kanye West in awe, and a lot of matching outfits.

