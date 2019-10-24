Kanye says he's re-recording his older music without all those gosh dang swears

Today, in “This is what happens when you meet a stranger in the alps” news: Kanye West has taken yet another step toward proving his devotion to his new career manager, Jesus Christ, by recording new versions of his old music, sans all the dirty words that peppered his hits like decadent little landmines of sin . On the advice of Mr. Christ (as well as his mysterious, but allegedly powerful father), West has now apparently decided that swearing will no longer be a part of his non-secular musical career—and that he intends to re-record his older tracks in order to take said offending language out.

In an in-depth interview with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe this week , West announced his intentions to release “ the George Lucas versions” of his older music, free of all traces of naughty language. It’s not clear how much of West’s catalog he intends to de-fuck-ify at present, although we can’t imagine he’ll be able to get, say, Nicki Minaj back to record a TV-friendly version of her ultra-vulgar, career- propulsive verse on 2010's “Monster.” (Or maybe he will : Everybody knows he’s a mother-hecking monster.)

Not that it’s all about the music, mind you : “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” said West, who went so far as to put himself on a first-name basis with the big man for tomorrow’s (probably!) new album, Jesus Is King. (He also announced a new project, presumed prequel Jesus Is Born.) West also made it clear that he still intends to split his attention between roughly 8 million different projects, including horticulture, hotel management, and even occasional music; it’ll just now be done on God’s schedule, rather than that of someone who merely assumed that he was God. Now, West is merely content to label himself as “the greatest living artist, ” who will someday be President of the United States some day. W hich is apparently what happens when you inject Christian humility into an environment so radically inimical to its survival.

You can listen to the full interview—including West’s frank discussions about his porn addiction, his occasional requests that artists on Jesus Is King abstain from premarital sex, and Drake—over at Beats 1.

