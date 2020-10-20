Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Kaley Cuoco wakes up next to a corpse in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant trailer

Filed to:Coming Distractions
Illustration for article titled Kaley Cuoco wakes up next to a corpse in HBO Maxs iThe Flight Attendant/i trailer
Screenshot: HBO Max

Kaley Cuoco, free at last from The Big Bang Theory’s stinky nerds, is leaving on a jet plane for her next series. The Flight Attendant, an HBO Max series based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel, stars the actor as an airline employee who, after a fling with a hunky passenger, finds herself at the center of a murder investigation.

The Flight Attendant comes from a co-creator of Netflix’s You, and that series’ blend of comedy and thrills looks to also be on display here. After waking up next to a corpse, Cuoco’s hapless character, ostensibly innocent, can’t help but look guilty after making all the wrong choices. Soon, the FBI’s on her trail and her fellow flight attendants are raising eyebrows.

The Flight Attendant touches down on HBO Max on November 26, bringing with it a cast that includes Michiel Huisman (Game Of Thrones) Zosia Mamet (Girls), T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy), and Rosie Perez.

Watch the series’ first trailer below:

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

