Kacey Musgraves wants to use your Ted Cruz rage to help Texans

Photo : Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Good afternoon! If you’re anything like us, reader, you spend at least part of your day in your group texts, relishing the fact that not one but two people in one of Heidi Cruz’s group texts “dimed out the Cruz family to The New York Times.” If you’re not up-to-date on the story of Senator Ted “Not The Zodiac Killer But Definitely A Ghoulish Asshole” Cruz’s Cancún vacation and the texts that reveal exactly how full of shit he is, NYT has got you covered. Suffice it to say, he is, has always been, and will always be, a piece of shit! Kacey Musgraves knows this, and wants to combine your Cruz rage and buying-stuff-online-for-the-dopamine-rush-just-to-feel-something impulses into one topical T-shirt.

“Texas is cold, I can be cold” is an A+ tweet when combined with a link to the official Kacey Musgraves online store where you can buy a T-shirt that’s basically just a middle-finger in the Vacation Monster’s direction.

Advertisement

We should note that La Musgraves (or at least her webmaster) do not actually want you to punch Ted Cruz:

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

More importantly, however, Musgraves and company do want you to help Texans in need during this terrifying time; proceeds from the shirt will benefit Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

Just to end on a high note, here’s “I didn’t say fuckin’ yee,” for old times’ sake.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com