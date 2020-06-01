K-pop fans do their part, defeat Dallas police's snitching app

Photo : Scott Dudelson ( Getty Images )

God bless the K-pop fans. Rather than use the strength of the world’s most powerful, musician-affiliated armies for bad, groups of hyper-dedicated social media stans came together last night to direct their might toward a noble cause: Breaking the Dallas Police Department’s protester snitching app.

After Dallas PD encouraged residents to download the “iWatch Dallas app” to anonymously share “video of illegal activity from the protests” with them, Twitter users like @YGSHIT made their own request to “download the app and fucking FLOOD that shit” with “fancam” videos of their favorite idols performing.



Before long, Dallas PD shared the news that their iWatch app had gone down, presumably having been crushed under the weight of lots and lots of dancing and singing stars.



Like so much of what we’ve seen over the last week, it turns out that the police really can’t stand up to motivated, outraged masses working together in determined solidarity—regardless of whether those masses are in the streets or combing through their vast archives of K-pop fancams online.



And, just in case anyone thinks this sort of thing will stop at fucking with the Dallas Police Department, well, consider this ...

