The K-pop armies are on the march once again. Having taken down the Dallas Police Department’s protester snitching app a few days ago, a whole lot of people, united in their love of a country’s musical output and their refusal to let racist Twitter bullshit fly, are now turning their attention to white supremacist hashtags.

This morning, Twitter’s trending tab includes WhiteLivesMatter and WhiteoutWednesday hashtags intended to counter #BlackLivesMatter and yesterday’s Blackout Tuesday effort. These tags, originally started by the scum-mutants who bubble forth from the shit and bile of the internet’s most noxious cesspools, have now been sabotaged by K-pop fans using the same tactic deployed against the Dallas PD: Posting a tidal wave of fancam clips showing their favorite artists performing.

Thanks to the efforts of the K-pop fans, both hashtags are now absolutely overwhelmed with nice videos of people dancing and singing instead of whatever trash they were meant to mark. The white supremacists got their trending topics, but they’ve been well and thoroughly countered thanks to the efforts of the world’s most committed fan groups.



The power of K-pop is dizzying. Thank god it’s being used for good.



