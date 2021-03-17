Mac Justin Long; PC Justin Long (Screenshot: YouTube)

Justin Long’s been in a lot of stuff. He’s been a rom-com guy. He’s popped up in plenty of stoner comedies. Hell, he’s even done horror movies, too. But for a while in the late 2000s, Long was best known as a Mac. The early Mac models will forever be associated with Long’s mug, as he tried to sell you on how cool he, the Mac, is compared to the bland, nerdy-looking PC. But a lot has changed in over a decade. Long hasn’t had a big role in a while, and he apparently needs money—so he made the switch to the dark side and is now a PC guy.

Intel started a new ad campaign featuring Long comparing their computers with Macs. This time the actor has shed his Mac persona and refers to himself as “a...Justin” who, by the way, is “a real person doing a real comparison between Mac and PC.” Each ad features the actor going through Intel’s new, cool features, making him reconsider his stance as a Mac guy.



In one ad, he goes through Intel’s superior technology, like unlocking your computer with your face and the different colors it comes in. Another ad features Long comparing Mac and PC’s monitor support. “So with a PC I can plug in up to three monitors at the same time, but with Mac I can plug in one. Thr ee, one. Okay,” he says, making a big selling point to those who have to work at home in the pandemic. He also gets to poke fun at how Apple requires users to buy extra stuff while Intel laptops can transform into a tablet, and how Intel’s touchscreen is far superior than Apple’s.



So, needless to say, Mac Justin Long is gone. Long live PC Long.