Photo: Justin Bieber (Ricky Vigil/Getty Images); Maynard James Keenan (Martin Philbey

Well, we need something to tide us over as Tool continues to not release its 13-years in the making new album, so why not check in on the feud brewing betwixt frontman Maynard James Keenan and Justin Bieber, whose wife, model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), is none too pleased with Keenan’s recent shade against the pop icon.

To recap: Bieber recently broadcast his adoration for the iconic metal outfit by posting some lyrics from 2006's “The Pot” via his Instagram Story. Keenan smirkingly replied to a story about Bieber’s fandom with a curt “#bummer,” forcing us to envision a torchlit battlefield wherein pre-teens with backpacks stare down an army of eyeliner-wearing fortysomethings. Anyways, Hailey took a moment on Monday to share some words with Keenan, declaring him “childish” for his reply.

Advertisement

“He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music,” she wrote on Twitter. “You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

Advertisement

Keenan, waist deep in a vineyard of ripe grapes, no doubt, chose not to reply. Instead, he took to his own account this morning to share a Tool deep cut, “Hush,” which we’re sure he did only to remind fans that the 1992 Opiate EP is pretty sick.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com