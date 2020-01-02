Justin Bieber gets ready for his comeback in the trailer for his new web series Seasons

Good news, Beliebers: Not only is Justin Bieber about to end the near-five-year gap since his last album, he’s offering a new web series to depict just how that process will unfold. Justin Bieber: Seasons will debut on YouTube on January 27 at Noon Eastern time, with new episodes Mondays and Wednesdays.

Judging by the new trailer, Seasons will offer many scenes of Bieber staring pensively off into the distance as he contemplates the many twists and turns of a career that kicked off when he was 13 years old. In March of last year, Biebs offered a lengthy post about how he was taking a break from music to focus on “repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart.” Six months later he offered another lengthy post, despairing that “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions” that sprung from being a teenage multi-millionaire pop star receiving almost universal praise and very little consequence.

Advertisement

Now 25, and married to the former Hailey Baldwin, Bieber is apparently ready to get back in the studio and prepare for a new tour (the Seasons trailer features a few strains from his new single “Yummy”). As Hailey opines in the trailer, “Maybe by watching this people will kind of get a glimpse into his world,” which we guess is the whole point. Just hope for Biebs’ sake that his new series fares better than previous pop efforts like Lindsay and Britney & Kevin: Chaotic.